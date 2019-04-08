Veronika Yacovelli (Black Press - file photo)

Okangan gymnasts impress on Fraser Valley floor

Veronika Yacovelli’s floor routine earned her third place in her division at Abbotsford Invitational

Vernon gymnast Veronika Yacovelli won bronze at the recent Abbotsford Twisters Invitational meet.

Yacovelli, who trains and competes with Kelowna’s Okanagan Gymnastics Centre, finished third in the floor exercise in the Level 7 (13-14 year old) division.

Teammate Kamryn Greenhalgh competed in the Level 10 (12-15 year old) category where she finished fourth overall and earned a spot on Team BC to represent the province at the 2019 Western Canadian Championships in Saskatoon, which will take place at the end of April.

See also: Vernon gymnasts medal

Greenhalgh also finished first place on the uneven bars and earned a special award for the most dynamic bar routine after competing a brand new dismount and sticking the landing.

Kyleigh Crawford of Lake Country won first place on vault in the Level 9 (14 year old) category.

Eleven other OGC members – 10 from Kelowna and one from Penticton – all had a top-three result.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
No Canada: Nation’s Stanley Cup drought approaches 26 years
Next story
WATCH: ‘Best of the best’ young B.C. gymnasts compete

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Hope you enjoyed the sun, grey is on its way back

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy day

By the numbers: Kelowna community health profile

B.C. government and Interior Health provide health data on various demographics

Garbage bags full of trash, dog poop collected from Okanagan Rail Trail

Joanna Long issued a challenge to Lake Country to clean up after the dogs and took it a step further

Kelowna author releases first book

Krystyna Bellamy shares her story of defining her own life

Kelowna Theatre Society brings play full of mystery and murder

Black Coffee by Agatha Christie will show from April 17 to 18

Grey skies are expected for the Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a rainy week.

Montreal dance troupe to perform in the South Okanagan

Group brings together their unique stylings of breakdance, classical ballet and dance theatre

Okangan gymnasts impress on Fraser Valley floor

Veronika Yacovelli’s floor routine earned her third place in her division at Abbotsford Invitational

Proposed backcountry closures for caribou recovery a concern

District of Sicamous implores public to participate in upcoming open house

Geese continue to run amok at Okanagan park

Additional control efforts unlikely at Kin Beach

South Okanagan couple to be honoured at Alzheimer walk

Couple chosen as the honourees for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s

Iconic sign put this South Okanagan city on the map

Boasting some of the best views of Penticton, the iconic landmark has an interesting history

Pace of Canadian housing starts up in March on seasonally adjusted basis: CMHC

Condo, apartment and townhouse starts increase by 18.6% in March

Astronaut David Saint-Jacques joins select group, just fourth Canadian to perform spacewalk

Saint-Jacques’ and NASA astronaut Anne McClain officially began their spacewalk just after 7:30 a.m. EDT

Most Read