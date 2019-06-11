Olympian helps open new indoor tennis facility in Shuswap

Daniel Nestor won 91 men’s doubles titles, including a gold medal at the 2000 Summer Olympics. He helped kick off the matches during the grand opening of the indoor tennis facilities at the Salmon Arm Tennis Club on Saturday. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
The indoor facility is expected to be fully completed in the fall of 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
David Askew cuts the ribbon at the grand opening for the Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s indoor facility on Saturday, June 8. From left, Winston Pain, George Elamatha, Don Ross and Daniel Nestor. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Daniel Nestor warms up following the opening ceremonies on Saturday, June 8. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Olympic tennis player Daniel Nestor helped the Salmon Arm Tennis Club celebrate the grand opening of its new indoor facility.

After four years of planning, a year-and-a-half of construction, 7,500 volunteer hours and nearly a million dollars in donations from individuals and corporations in the Shuswap, the tennis club is expected to complete the facility in the fall of this year.

On Saturday, June 8 the opening ceremonies attracted a large crowd of tennis enthusiasts and local business owners to the still unpaved ground of the indoor facility. After a ribbon cutting ceremony where David Askew made the final snip, club members tried their rackets against retired doubles champion Daniel Nestor.

Read more: Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s indoor courts set for June opening

Read more: Salmon Arm Tennis Club hosts Spring Fling tourney

The estimated cost for the project was $2.8 million but after fundraising and in-kind donations, the facility was built for $1.7 million. Some of that funding comes from facility sponsors like SASCU or individuals such as Marietjie Bonthuys who donated $25,000 of her inheritance to create Johan’s Court, named after her father.

“He passed away 25 years ago but he was a tennis enthusiast. He loved playing tennis, I probably learned tennis because he loved it,” said Bonthuys. “I just felt convicted to use some of the money that I had inherited from my dad to contribute to a court with his name on it.”

Another of the courts is named after the Askew family.

Among the various speakers at the event was Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo who was happy to see the project nearing completion.

“It’s amazing when you have a look at the amount of volunteer hours and the corporate commitment,” said Kyllo. “Very proud of Salmon Arm, it’s not just a great facility for Salmon Arm, though, but for the entire Shuswap region.”

Read more: Salmon Arm Tennis Club closed tournament hits the court

Read more: Salmon Arm Tennis Club moving ahead on indoor facility

Don Ross, the club’s president who had just come off the court from battling it out against Nestor, was happy to see the opening day at last.

“Unbelievable. I mean it’s been four years of planning, a year-and-a-half of full-on construction,” said Ross. “And the opportunity to have somebody like Daniel Nestor for the opening is absolutely awesome.”

Ross says that by the end of June the asphalt will be placed and the final court surface will be added in the fall.

Most Read