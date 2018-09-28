Olympian in curling lead

Favourite Satsuki Fujisawa of Japan is one of three rinks at 2-0 after Friday morning’s draw in the $41,000 Prestige Hotel & Resorts Curling Classic.

Fujisawa, who won a bronze medal in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Korea, bounced Brette Richards of Kelowna 8-3 Thursday night and brushed back Sarah Wark of Chilliwack 4-3 Friday morning. There are 19 women’s rinks and a dozen men’s foursomes in the cashspiel.

Also at 2-0 are Karla Thompson of Kamloops/Vancouver and Diane Gushaluk of New Westminster.

Thompson iced Taylor Reese-Hansen of Victoria 6-3 in Thursday night’s opening draw and stopped Kesa Van Osch of Parksville 5-3 Friday morning.

Gushaluk iced Daniela Jentsch of Germany 8-5 in Draw 1 and ambushed Janais DeJong of Sexsmith, Alta. 10-1 Friday morning.

In other Draw 1 games, DeJong defeated Van Osch 7-3 and Chiaki Matsumura of Japan outlasted Wark 9-6.

Draw 2 action had Un-Chi Gim of Korea clipping Kim Slattery of Vernon 6-5, Sarah Daniels of Delta edging Shaina McGiverin of Vernon 4-3, Kristen Streifel of Regina toppling Sijia Liu of China 6-5, Corryn Brown of Kamloops grounding Alina Kovaleva of Russia 7-2 and Kelsey Rocque of Edmonton jolting Lindsay Hudyma of Vancouver 7-2.

Next draw is 1 p.m. with the men’s field seeing their first action. Tim Hortons Brier veteran Jim Cotter of Vernon faces Josh Barry of Vancouver, while Mark Longworth of Vernon goes up against Adam Cseke of Penticton.

