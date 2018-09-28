Olympian in curling lead

$41,000 Prestige Hotels & Resorts Curling Classic

Favourite Satsuki Fujisawa of Japan is one of three rinks at 2-0 after Friday morning’s draw in the $41,000 Prestige Hotel & Resorts Curling Classic.

Fujisawa, who won a bronze medal in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Korea, bounced Brette Richards of Kelowna 8-3 Thursday night and brushed back Sarah Wark of Chilliwack 4-3 Friday morning. There are 19 women’s rinks and a dozen men’s foursomes in the cashspiel.

RELATED: Homan sweeps Prestige Classic

RELATED:Mallett, Tardi take Curling Classic cash

Also at 2-0 are Karla Thompson of Kamloops/Vancouver and Diane Gushaluk of New Westminster.

Thompson iced Taylor Reese-Hansen of Victoria 6-3 in Thursday night’s opening draw and stopped Kesa Van Osch of Parksville 5-3 Friday morning.

Gushaluk iced Daniela Jentsch of Germany 8-5 in Draw 1 and ambushed Janais DeJong of Sexsmith, Alta. 10-1 Friday morning.

In other Draw 1 games, DeJong defeated Van Osch 7-3 and Chiaki Matsumura of Japan outlasted Wark 9-6.

Draw 2 action had Un-Chi Gim of Korea clipping Kim Slattery of Vernon 6-5, Sarah Daniels of Delta edging Shaina McGiverin of Vernon 4-3, Kristen Streifel of Regina toppling Sijia Liu of China 6-5, Corryn Brown of Kamloops grounding Alina Kovaleva of Russia 7-2 and Kelsey Rocque of Edmonton jolting Lindsay Hudyma of Vancouver 7-2.

Next draw is 1 p.m. with the men’s field seeing their first action. Tim Hortons Brier veteran Jim Cotter of Vernon faces Josh Barry of Vancouver, while Mark Longworth of Vernon goes up against Adam Cseke of Penticton.

@VernonNews
sports@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rockets head north for back to back games

Just Posted

Kelowna man’s dealings in drugs and the dark web brought to light

Operation Darkness Falls results in arrest of prolific dark net Fentanyl vendors, including one from Kelowna.

UPDATE: Revived inspiration in Kelowna cold case investigation

Denise Horvath-Allan still pursues answers to her son’s disappearance 30 years ago

FRIDAY FEATURE: After 20 years Kelowna’s United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast is rolling to a stop

Together this community raised $750,000

Woman sent to hospital after fall on retaining wall

The incident happened in West Kelowna

Kelowna Art Gallery: Culture Days, the launch of the Seniors Tours program

Culture Days starts today

Your weekend weather

Rain on the way for the weekend in the Okanagan Shuswap

Senator confronted by angry protester, calls for delay on key Kavanaugh vote

U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to be on his best behaviour Friday

Nearly 200 B.C. pastors launch anti-SOGI campaign

They call themselves the West Coast Christian Accord and are asking the province to pull the course.

BC Conservation Officer Service helps injured Vernon swan

Hurt bird in Vernon captured and sent to B.C. Wildlife Park for assessment, recovery

Olympian in curling lead

$41,000 Prestige Hotels & Resorts Curling Classic

B.C. police chief says ‘work to do’ in wake of review of sex harassment complaints

Review follows investigation of inappropriate Twitter messages sent by former police chief

Update: Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to go to full Senate

Judiciary Committee votes to send Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to full Senate.

Fashion Fridays: Shop online like a pro

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. middle school vice-principal charged with child porn offences

Investigation began in July into Mike Haire, 38, of Abbotsford

Most Read