OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes finish strong on the slopes in South Korea

Two B.C. skiers competed in the Alpine Skiing Super G, while Kelowna snowboarder finishes ninth

Broderick Thompson of Whistler competes for Canada in the Men’s Super-G at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games on Friday. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/COC)

No medals for Canada on Day 7 of the 2018 Winter Olympics, after netting one of each colour the day before. But B.C. athletes finished strong on the mountain in skiing and snowboarding.

While you were sleeping:

Manuel Osborne-Paradis of Invermere competed in the Alpine Skiing Men’s Super G, finishing with a time of 1:26.34 and a distance of 52.41.

Right behind him was fellow British Columbian Broderick Thompson, of Whistler, who pulled in a time of 1:26.45 and a distance of 53.99.

Kelowna native Tess Critchlow finished ninth overall in Snowboard Cross.

Other notable Canadian results: Alex Harvey of Quebec finished seventh in the cross-country skiing 15km free, Canada’s best ever Olympic finish in that event.

Who, what, when to watch (PST):

5:00 p.m.: Freestyle Skiing– Women’s Slopestyle

Whistler’s Yuki Tsubota, Dara Howell and Kim Lamarre gear up for qualification.

7:10 p.m.: Ice Hockey– Men’s

Team Canada look to remain undefeated against Czech Republic.

9:05 p.m.: Curling– Men’s

Canada and Kevin Koe face up against a strong Sweden.

Olympics highlight of the day:

Canada’s standings so far: