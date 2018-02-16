Broderick Thompson of Whistler competes for Canada in the Men’s Super-G at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games on Friday. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/COC)

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes finish strong on the slopes in South Korea

Two B.C. skiers competed in the Alpine Skiing Super G, while Kelowna snowboarder finishes ninth

No medals for Canada on Day 7 of the 2018 Winter Olympics, after netting one of each colour the day before. But B.C. athletes finished strong on the mountain in skiing and snowboarding.

While you were sleeping:

Manuel Osborne-Paradis of Invermere competed in the Alpine Skiing Men’s Super G, finishing with a time of 1:26.34 and a distance of 52.41.

Right behind him was fellow British Columbian Broderick Thompson, of Whistler, who pulled in a time of 1:26.45 and a distance of 53.99.

Kelowna native Tess Critchlow finished ninth overall in Snowboard Cross.

Other notable Canadian results: Alex Harvey of Quebec finished seventh in the cross-country skiing 15km free, Canada’s best ever Olympic finish in that event.

Who, what, when to watch (PST):

5:00 p.m.: Freestyle Skiing– Women’s Slopestyle

Whistler’s Yuki Tsubota, Dara Howell and Kim Lamarre gear up for qualification.

7:10 p.m.: Ice Hockey– Men’s

Team Canada look to remain undefeated against Czech Republic.

9:05 p.m.: Curling– Men’s

Canada and Kevin Koe face up against a strong Sweden.

Olympics highlight of the day:

Canada’s standings so far:

