OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada moves up the curling ranks

No medals but a strong showing from Canadian athletes

Skip Kevin Koe competes at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. (Curling Canada)

Team Canada didn’t bring home any medals of day five of the PyeongChang Olympics but athletes in several sports made moves towards the podium.

While you were sleeping:

Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford returned to the ice following their gold medal win in the team event. The figure skating duo is sitting in third in the pairs short program.

Duhamel said that while she’s still elated about her newly-minted gold medal, it was time to focus and get back to work.

3rd after the short here in #pyeongchang2018 I’ll skate my heart out tomorrow for a chance to win an Olympic medal. This is for all the dreamers. Anything is possible. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. #dreamcometrue #olympics #figureskating #withorwithoutyou @Rad85E pic.twitter.com/UP5fuQhgW2 — Meagan Duhamel (@mhjd_85) February 14, 2018

“I thought of [the gold medal] yesterday for a split second,” she said.

“I was stroking around the ice and thought, ‘I am an Olympic champion’. Then I went, ‘I want another Olympic medal, get back to work’.”

The mens’ curling team won two matches: a 5-3 win over Italy and a 6-4 win over Great Britain.

Who, what, when to watch (PST):

4;05 p.m.:Curling – Women’s

Hoping to follow on successes from their teammates, the women’s curling team takes on Korea.

5:00 p.m.: Alpine Skiing – Women’s Giant Slalom

Candace Crawford and Valérie Grenier are competing in the first event.

6:00 p.m.: Snowboard – Men’s Snowboardcross

Vernon’s Kevin Hill moves towards the podium.

Olympics highlight of the day:

It's not all glitz, glamour and efficiency at the Olympics:

