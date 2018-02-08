Olympics alert: Penticton’s Naude qualifies for finals in second place

Penticton’s Andi Naude (middle) qualified directly to the finals of the women’s moguls at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Thursday finishing in second place. Submitted photo

Penticton moguls skier Andi Naude took the second place in the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games qualifying round on Thursday.

Ranked second in the world, Naude qualified in second place with a score of 79.60, her high score a result of her difficult back-full top air trick and speed down the course. Also qualifying with her were teammates Justine Dufour-Lapointe, Audrey Robichaud and Chloe Dufour-Lapointe.

Related: One more hill to conquer for Penticton’s Naude at Olympics

“I’m thrilled to be able to put down that first run at my first Olympics,” said Naude. “I was just trying to keep my preparation for today’s run similar to what I’ve done during my World Cup season. I’m really happy with the results.”

Defending Olympic champion Justine Dufour-Lapointe qualified in 4th position with a score of 77.66 and three-time Olympian Audrey Robichaud qualified in 10th position, the final spot. Defending silver medallist Chloé Dufour-Lapointe finished in 13th position with a score of 69.53; she will have to ski a second qualifying run and finish in the top 10 in order to make finals.

Related: Naude close to realizing Olympic dream

There are two qualification runs in each competition and after the first qualification run, the top 10 men and women will advance directly into the finals. The remaining 20 men and women have a second chance to make the finals in the second qualification run, held directly before the finals. The top 10 men and women from the second qualification run will advance to the finals.

Related: Your guide to Okanagan athletes competing at the 2018 Olympics

Freestyle Canada men’s and women’s moguls teams qualified five of seven athletes directly into the finals. The next women’s moguls qualification run takes place on Feb. 11 2:30 a.m. (PST) and the final is at 4 a.m. (PST) on the same day.