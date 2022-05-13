One-two punch brings the heat for Okanagan College heading into playoffs

With four games to go in the Canadian College Baseball Conference (CCBC) regular seasonand first place wrapped up, the Okanagan College Coyotes now have their eyes set on some individual achievements.

A big reason the Coyotes are 23-5 this season is to do with their pitching. It’s been dominate all season long, led by their two-headed monster of Jayden Clayton and Chris Wyslobocki.

The pride of North Vancouver, Clayton leads the league with six wins on the mound. One more win this weekend should secure him the most wins in the league. He’s also second in the league with a minuscule ERA of 1.32, and hasn’t allowed a run in his last 26 innings pitched. In 41 innings, he has 34 strikeouts and just six walks.

Wyslobocki has been just as outstanding for the Coyotes. He’s second behind Clayton with five wins on the year and leads the league with 67 strikeouts. The next closest pitcher has 58. He also has a 1.53 ERA, sitting behind Clayton.

Offensively, infielder Brendan Luther is looking to finish the season leading the league in batting average, on-base percentage (OBP), and slugging. He currently leads the league as he’s hitting .444.

With 48 hits and 20 walks, his OBP is .534 and his slugging percentage is .667. Luther has collected a hit in 26 of 27 games played this season. He’s first in the league in runs scored with 45 and doubles with 14. The next closest in runs scored is Gravel with 32.

In these last four games, first baseman McCoy Pearce has some work to do in the RBI race. He’s currently second in the league with 33 RBIs, five behind Prairie first baseman Carter Claerhout.

The Coyotes will look to wrap up these individual achievements as they work their way to the playoffs in this final weekend of the regular season.

Tonight (May 13), they head to Kamloops to take on the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack at Norbrock Stadium. Game times are 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. The team will have Saturday off and finish the regular season on Sunday (May 15) when they welcome the University of Fraser Valley Cascades to Elks Stadium for two games.

The CCBC playoffs are next week in Lethbridge, Alberta. Dates and times are to be announced.

READ MORE: Okanagan College Coyotes wrap up regular season title

READ MORE: Battle to be a Spartan at Big White this summer

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BaseballCollege AthleticsOkanagan