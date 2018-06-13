Margot Kelly/LLC Taryn O’Neill celebrates while crossing the finish line Friday at the Brooks PR Invitational.

O’Neill wins stateside in strong field

Lake Country runner captured 2-mile race at Brooks PR Invitational in Seattle

Taryn O’Neill headed to the Brooks PR Invitational in Seattle last week with moderate expectations—relax, enjoy and perhaps take a run at a medal.

The 17-year-old from Lake Country accomplished all that and more, turning in a gold medal performance in an elite field of high school middle-distance runners from the U.S.

O’Neill captured the women’s two-mile race (3,218.7 metres) in nine minutes 54.40 seconds, more than 1/2 second ahead Camila Noe of Bozeman, Montana.

The favourite, Katelynne Hart, from Glen Ellyn, Illinois, finished third in 9:56.40.

With six runners in contention and jostling for position for much of the race, O’Neill pulled ahead with just under 200 metres to go to win her first ever try at the two-mile distance.

“I wasn’t expecting to see such a big group of us so far into the race,” said O’Neill, a member of the Okanagan Athletics club. “It was rough, a lot of bumping and elbows, it was really a lot of fun.”

O’Neill went through three kilometres in 9:18, which would have easily eclipsed her previous personal best of 9:22.

“It was a really fast race, with a lot of really fast girls and I think that probably brought out the best in me,” added O’Neill, who is coached by former Canadian Olympian, Malindi Elmore.

The win came on the heels of a memorable effort a week earlier at the B.C. high school track and field finals where the George Elliott Secondary runner won both the 1,500 and 3,000 metre events in provincial record time.

RELATED: Golden, record-setting finale for O’Neill

O’Neill, who will attend Villanova University this fall, is expected to compete for Canada this summer at the IAAF World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mind Smart blanks Bosman
Next story
Kelowna curling rink needs $300,000 upgrade

Just Posted

Need to donate blood emphasized in Kelowna

National Blood Donor Week runs June 11 to 17

Kelowna curling rink needs $300,000 upgrade

New roof and chiller unit replacement required

O’Neill wins stateside in strong field

Lake Country runner captured 2-mile race at Brooks PR Invitational in Seattle

Cold hard cash found in Kelowna

The RCMP is asking the public to help locate the owner of the Canadian cash, which was found today

Higher density housing earmarked for Kelowna

Council backs townhome plans for Rutland, Black Mountain properties

VIDEO: Dozens rally outside presumed B.C. home of repeat sex offender

James Conway moved to Chilliwack in 2017, but neighbours say they recently learned of his address

Okanagan family with dying son getting much needed help

A young Penticton family with a dying son is being helped by a Kelowna fundraiser

Interior and Northern Health Authorities have highest suicide rates in B.C.

The Coroners Service released a report June 12 classifying suicide deaths

B.C. woman has hundreds show up in $500 Craigslist rental scam

Vancouver Island homeowner says fraudulent post encouraged people to peek in her windows

Trans Mountain’s first oil spill response ship ready

A total of $150-million is being spent on new response bases and vessels along the B.C. coast

Proposed Salmon Arm bylaw would clamp down on panhandling

Based on bylaws in Kelowna and Kamloops, this one extends prohibited areas from 10 to 15 metres.

VIDEO: Fresh challenge for B.C. breeder who produced Triple Crown winner, Justify

Next up, the St James’s Palace Stakes at the Royal Ascot race course

Fans turn out in droves to celebrate Cup-champion Capitals

Parade and rally midway between the U.S. Capitol, Washington Monument commemorated first D.C. title

RCMP investigate attack on disabled stroke victim in northwest B.C.

The victim, who is recovering from a stroke suffered last year, needed treatment in hospital

Most Read