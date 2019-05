Botchford died last weekend from sudden heart failure. He was 48.

Jason Botchford, sports writer based out of Vancouver, died at the age of 48 on Sunday, April 28, 2019. (@1040Patcast/Twitter)

An online fundraiser has been set up for Jason Botchford’s family.

The prominent and highly respected sports journalist known for his coverage of the Vancouver Canucks died unexpectedly last weekend from apparent heart failure.

The 48-year-old left behind his wife, Kathryn, and three young children, Sienna, age eight, Kiera, age six, and Hudson, age three.

People can donate to the Botchford family here.

