Orton pushes Pogos into penthouse

Capri Insurance Men’s 45+ Soccer League

Johnny Orton supplied two goals as Vernon Turn-Key Controls Ogopogos ambushed Kelowna Mind Smart Health 7-1 in Capri Insurance Men’s 45+ Soccer League play Monday night at Parkinson Field #16 in Kelowna.

Ian Bos, Geoff Straight, Volker Otto, Bobby Zalcik and Clint Dickinson also converted for the Ogopogos, who surpassed Brown Benefits of Kelowna into first place at 9-0. Keeper Mike Moorlag lost his shutout bid in the 80th minute with a low roller just inching over the line.

Keeper Jay Christensen, who won a Grey Cup with the Edmonton Eskimos and caught 21 touchdown passes in 10 CFL seasons, had a Ram Truck Man of the Match performance as he and Real JVL held Brown Benefits to a 1-1 draw at Parkinson #9.

The Real JVL defence frustrated Brown Benefits at every turn as Browns poured on the pressure from the opening whistle. Real’s Rickard Branby caught the Brown’s defence out and broke away to score off the post. Lionel Hoffman converted from the penalty spot to tie it up just before half-time after he was hauled down in the box.

The second half saw even more pressure from the 8-0-2 Browns but the 6-foot-4 Christensen made save after save, including two fingertip stops on shots labelled for the top corner. The Browns could not break through and Real JVL (1-6-2) celebrated a hard-earned point.

Laura Schmidt supplied twice as 123 Artful shut down Do Itt Drywall 4-0 in North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Asociation Division 2 play Thursday night at Marshall Field #3.

Dana Lazar and Bryanna Cole added singles for the Artful crew. Diane Neudorf and Chayse Marie Newman shared the clean sheet. The winners got tons of hustle in midfield and defence with swift passing. Hailey Noakes handled coaching duties.

Tierney Barker pocketed four goals as Simply Delicious dusted off Sunterra Custom Homes Sistas 7-1 at MacDonald Park. Sherah Grant, Leah Willinger and Sasha Haddow garnered singles for Simply Delicious, while Jen Currie answered for the Sistas.

Meanwhile, Peter Toth bagged a deuce as Penticton TC United stopped the Vernon Silver Stars 4-1 at Parkinson Field #14 in Kelowna. Penticton (6-3-1) opened the scoring when some pressure in the Stars’ 18 resulted in an own goal. Tony Munoz also tallied for United, while John Matejicka replied for the 4-5-1 Stars.

Eight local players are in Edmonton with the provincial squad at the U16 Western Challenge.
Bell rings up two Okanagan tennis titles

