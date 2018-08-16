Megan Osland is in her third season on golf’s Symetra Tour. -Image: Instagram

Osland to make LPGA Tour debut

Kelowna’s Megan Osland has earned an exemption into next week’s CP Women’s Open in Regina.

Megan Osland will fulfill a childhood dream next week in Regina.

The 25-year-old from Kelowna will make her LPGA Tour debut at Canada’s marquee professional event—the 2018 CN Women’s Open.

“I’m looking forward to the experience of playing my first LPGA Tour event and even more exciting that it will be in Canada,” said Osland who received an exemption to play in next week’s tournament.

The KSS grad and San Jose State University alumnae is in the midst of her third season of pro golf on the Symetra Tour, the top feeder circuit for the LPGA Tour.

Osland has made five cuts in 10 events in 2018, with her best finish a tie for 34th spot at the Valley Forge Invitational in Pottstown, Pennsylvania in late May.

RELATED: Osland posts best result of 2017

Osland, who was slowed by injury for several weeks earlier this summer, would like to see more consistency in her game.

“My season this year on the Symetra Tour has been a bit up and down,” Osland said. “Unfortunately, I missed a few events mid-season due to a minor back injury but I am back competing on the tour and hoping to finish the year strong.”

As for the finer points of her game, Osland believes she’s not far off from putting it all together.

“I have been working hard on all aspects of my game, but right now my short game feels the most solid,” she said. “I am trying to improve a few things in my swing right now so I have been focusing a lot on that.”

This weekend, Osland is in Battle Creek, Michigan for the Symetra Tour’s FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@capnewsports

whenderson@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Altidore nets 3 as Toronto drubs Whitecaps 5-2
Next story
Ottawa intervenes to get B.C. ball player, 13, to Little League World Series

Just Posted

More Central Okanagan firefighters help out around B.C.

Joe Rich and other regional district firefighters are lending a hand

Transit improvements underway in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood

The final phase of work on transit exchange includes pushing Shepherd Road out to Rutland Road North

Kelowna Ribfest launch faces animal rights protest

Animal advocates draw attention to abuse suffered by factory farm pigs

UPDATE: Crews still working to contain the wildfire north of Okanagan Connector

Update: Aug. 15 9:23 p.m. The Gottfriedsen Mountain wildfire, which was sparked… Continue reading

New urban winery approved by West Kelowna Council

The new winery will be located in the industrial area

Updated: ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin has died

Publicist Gwendolyn Quinn reports Franklin passed Thursday at 9:50 a.m. at her home in Detroit

Search for mudslide victim becomes recovery mission

Valerie Morris was swept away by a mudslide on Highway 99 near Cache Creek on August 11.

Osland to make LPGA Tour debut

Kelowna’s Megan Osland has earned an exemption into next week’s CP Women’s Open in Regina.

Snowy Mountain fire now held

The Snowy Mountain fire near Keremeos remains at 13,359 hectares in size

Shamrocks post split at Westerns

Senior C lacrosse championships

Tigers deal out awards

McIntosh marvellous minding net for MVP

Woman in custody after topless crane climb near Toronto waterfront

Toronto police have apprehend a woman who climbed crane cab near waterfront

A glimpse behind the fire lines

A Keremeos volunteer firefighter talks about what it was like to patrol the Snowy Mountain fire

‘Hot and dirty work:’ Commander describes fighting massive Ontario wildfire

Ontario has seen more than 1,000 forest fires so far this year, compared to 561 in all of 2017.

Most Read