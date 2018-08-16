Osland to make LPGA Tour debut

Kelowna’s Megan Osland has earned an exemption into next week’s CP Women’s Open in Regina.

Megan Osland is in her third season on golf’s Symetra Tour. -Image: Instagram

Megan Osland will fulfill a childhood dream next week in Regina.

The 25-year-old from Kelowna will make her LPGA Tour debut at Canada’s marquee professional event—the 2018 CN Women’s Open.

“I’m looking forward to the experience of playing my first LPGA Tour event and even more exciting that it will be in Canada,” said Osland who received an exemption to play in next week’s tournament.

The KSS grad and San Jose State University alumnae is in the midst of her third season of pro golf on the Symetra Tour, the top feeder circuit for the LPGA Tour.

Osland has made five cuts in 10 events in 2018, with her best finish a tie for 34th spot at the Valley Forge Invitational in Pottstown, Pennsylvania in late May.

Osland, who was slowed by injury for several weeks earlier this summer, would like to see more consistency in her game.

“My season this year on the Symetra Tour has been a bit up and down,” Osland said. “Unfortunately, I missed a few events mid-season due to a minor back injury but I am back competing on the tour and hoping to finish the year strong.”

As for the finer points of her game, Osland believes she’s not far off from putting it all together.

“I have been working hard on all aspects of my game, but right now my short game feels the most solid,” she said. “I am trying to improve a few things in my swing right now so I have been focusing a lot on that.”

This weekend, Osland is in Battle Creek, Michigan for the Symetra Tour’s FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship.

