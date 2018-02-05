Owls girls clean up at KSS tourney

Kelowna wins all three games handily on girls draw at Western Canada Basketball Tournament

Jaeli Ibbetson and the Kelowna Owls girls posted a 3-0 record on their home court.

The host Kelowna Owls had their game in order all three days, going unbeaten on the girls’ draw of the annual Interior Savings Western Canada Basketball Tournament

The Owls, ranked No. 2 among AAA teams in the province, opened up with a 77-62 win over South Kamloops.

Jaeli Ibbetson led the way for KSS with 24 points, while Taya Hanson had 22 points and seven rebounds.

In Game 2, the Owls ran away from Duchess Park 75-44. Hanson scored 23 points, Kennedy Dickie added 20, while Rachel Hare had 10 points and five boards coming off the bench.

On Saturday, KSS closed out the weekend with a lopsided 100-31 win over Edmonton Harry Ainley.

Hare and Hanson contributed 22 points apiece, while Dickie had 18 points, pulled down 13 rebounds and had six steals.

The Owls will now tune up for the Okanagan Valley Championship Feb. 16 and 17 at Mt. Boucherie.

The B.C. 3A girls championship goes Feb. 27 to March 3 in Langley.

Meanwhile, the KSS boys went 1-2 at the Western Canada tournament, winning their last game 107-91 over Saskatoon’s Marion Graham.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.