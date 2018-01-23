Owls second to Gators at Centennial Shootout

No. 2-ranked KSS loses to No. 1 Walnut Grove for second straight week.

Dez Day (right) and teammate Jaeli Ibbetson helped the KSS Owls to a 3-1 record at the Centennial Top 10 Shootout. -Image: Douglas Farrow/Contributor

In a battle of the top two teams in B.C. AAA girls basketball, the Walnut Grove Gators got the better of the KSS Owls for the second week in a row.

In the final of the Centennial Top Ten Shootout Saturday in Coquitlam, the No. 1 Gators defeated the No. 2 Owls 84-63.

Tourney MVP Tavia Rowell scored a game-high 35 points for the Gators (24-0) who also beat KSS a week earlier at the MEI Invitational.

Taya Hanson led the Owls with 18 points, while Kennedy Dickie added 12 points and Jaeli Ibbetson had 11.

Hanson was named to the first all-star team, while Ibbetson made the second team.

In the opener, Hanson scored 26 and Kasey Patchell had 24 in a 92-47 win over Carson Graham.

KSS then defeated Brookwood 96-71. Hanson scored 21 points, Ibbetson had 19, and Dez Day scored 18, including six threes.

In the semifinal, the Owls edged Abbotsford 73-71 with Ibbetson netting 26 points.

The next tournament action for KSS will be at the Western Canada Basketball Tournament in Kelowna, Feb. 1 to 3.

