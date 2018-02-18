Owls’ senior Kennedy Dickie was named MVP of the Okanagan Valley girls AAA basketball championship. -Image: Douglas Farrow

Owls soar to valley basketball title

KSS wins easily at Okanagan finals to represent valley next week at provincials in Langley

A power all season long in B.C. high school girls basketball, the Kelowna Owls did nothing to detract from that billing at the Okanagan championship.

The Owls won both games handily at Mt. Boucherie Secondary over the weekend to claim the gold medal at the vally 3A finals and a berth in week’s B.C. championship.

“The girls played really well,” said Owls assistant coach Heather Semeniuk. “We had a bye the week before, so the girls were well-rested and really excited to play, and it showed.”

KSS broke the 100-point barrier in both victories, opening with a lopsided semifinal win Friday over Salmon Arm. Jaeli Ibbetson scored 30 points and was named the Owls’ player of the game. Kennedy Dickie had a strong game with 18 points, nine rebounds, six assists and five steals.

On Saturday, KSS, ranked No. 2 in B.C. heading into the tournament, locked up the valley crown with a 112-31 dismantling of the Pen Hi Lakers in the final.

Dickie, who named the MVP of the valley tournament, led the way for KSS with 22 points, four rebounds and four Taya Hanson and Jordan Kemper added 17 points each, while Dez Day finished with 16 points.

Hanson, Ibbetson, Day, Rachel Hare and Kasey Patchell were all named all-stars. Patchell was also selected as the top defensive player.

“Kennedy (Dickie) really came out to play and was great all weekend,” said Semeniuk. “Our Grade 12 guards (Dez, Rachel and Kasey) should be mentioned, too, they all really performed well.”

Jenna Holland, playing in her first game of the season after coming off a knee injury, was named the the Owls’ player of the game in the final.

“It was awesome to see her get a chance to play her first game of the year and see the girls support here like they did,” added Semeniuk.

The B.C. 3A girls championship is set for Feb. 28 to March 3 at the Langley Events Centre.

The official rankings and draw for provincials will be released Wednesday night.

Walnut Grove was ranked No. 1 but lost to No. 3 Abbotsford over the weekend in the Fraser Valley final.

