Vegas Golden Knights’ Ryan Carpenter (40) skates around the net with the puck behind Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom, left, of Sweden, while being checked by Adam Gaudette (88) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Thursday November 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Pacioretty scores 2 as Golden Knights nip Canucks 4-3

Vancouver has just one win in last 11 games

VANCOUVER — Max Pacioretty scored twice to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

The victory extended the Knights’ win streak to five games, and adds to a slump where the Canucks have just one win in their last 11 match ups.

William Carrier and William Karlsson also scored for Vegas (14-12-1).

Brock Boeser got a pair of goals for Vancouver (11-14-3), while Alex Edler rounded out the Canucks scoring.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 27 shots for the Canucks and Marc-Andre Fleury made 33 saves for the Golden Knights.

Vegas had yet to register a single shot when the Canucks opened the scoring nearly 10 minutes in.

Vancouver rookie Elias Pettersson picked the pocket of Vegas defenceman Nate Schmidt in front of the Knights’ net, then sent a no-look pass to Boeser from his knees.

Boeser got the puck in the slot and hammered a quick wrist shot past Fleury.

The Knights tied things up before the end of the first following a flurry of activity in front of the Canucks’ net.

Markstrom made a save but couldn’t smother the rebound, and the puck popped off of Carrier’s skate and into the net.

Pacioretty added a power-play goal early in the second frame after Canucks defenceman Troy Stecher got called for high sticking.

He put another past Markstrom 1:13 into the third, rocketing a one-timer over the goalie’s shoulder.

The former Montreal Canadiens captain now has eight goals in his last seven games.

RELATED: Brown scores in OT as Kings beat Canucks 2-1

Edler brought the Canucks back within less than a minute later, putting a rebound from Bo Horavat’s shot into the back of the net for his first goal of the season.

Boeser knotted the score again midway through the third, sneaking around the side of the Vegas net and putting a wrister in past Fleury.

The right-winger’s sixth goal of the year and comes after he missed 11 games this month with a lower-body injury.

Karlsson netted the winner — a short-handed goal — 13:35 into the third after Reilly Smith found him down low on the Canucks power play.

Vancouver’s five-game homestand will continue Saturday afternoon when they host the Dallas Stars.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

 

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen (18) redirects a shot in front of Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, centre, as Nick Holden (22) and Vancouver’s Michael Del Zotto, back right, watch during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Thursday November 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Previous story
Canadian Premier League signs first 10 players

Just Posted

Kelowna’s definitive Christmas market list

We’ve prepared a list of every market in the Central Okanagan

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

Beach Radio riding wave of success

Popularity of the radio station has grown by 262 per cent

Former Okanagan woman receives Rhodes Scholarship

Linda Worden is one of 11 Canadians to receive the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship

Ebus confirms stop in West Kelowna

The stop will be in effect Dec. 3

VIDEO: Otter, full on prized fish, escapes as security boosted at Vancouver garden

Otter ate 11 koi. Three remaining koi and more than 300 other fish were moved to the aquarium

Pacioretty scores 2 as Golden Knights nip Canucks 4-3

Vancouver has just one win in last 11 games

Victimization of sex workers by police ‘not irregular,’ B.C. advocacy group says

Peers Victoria Resource Society said less than five per cent of workers will report abuse to police

Precedent setting, province commits $231M to build homes for Indigenous families

Work already underway on some of the 1,143 homes in 26 communities

Inquest jury makes five recommendations into B.C. RCMP spokesman’s death

All five recommendations into Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre’s death involve mental health

Two girls forced to cover up with jerseys at B.C. elementary school

Parents at the South Surrey school are questioning actions taken by staff, which included a ‘discussion’ about appropriate dress code

Government staff try to give answers to Shuswap community hit by floods

Residents may require permits for flood prevention work, financial assistance not widely received

Municipal flag ranking project sparks controversy in Tofino

Artist Roy Henry Vickers claims he never gave district permission to use the image.

Deck the halls, not your head: How to safely use a ladder

WorkSafeBC has plenty of tips when decorating your home for the holidays

Most Read