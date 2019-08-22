Pair of Rockets added to NHL team’s prospect showcase

Kelowna’s Kyle Topping and Lief Mattson were added to the Carolina Hurricanes prospect roster

A duo of Rockets players have been invited to an NHL prospects tournament.

Kyle Topping and Leif Mattson have been added to the Carolina Hurricanes’ 2019 NHL prospects roster ahead of an exhibition showcase in September. The showcase, which will have multiple NHL prospect teams, runs Sept. 7 to 10 in Nashville, U.S.

Points leader for the Rockets last season, Topping said he’s ready for the opportunity.

“It’s super exciting,” said Topping. “Anytime that you get the chance to go to a tournament like that it’s an honour. It’s going to be fun going with (Mattson), it will be a good experience for both of us.”

Mattson set a career-high in points for the Rockets last season and will be keeping it simple ahead of the showcase.

“It’s an experience that I’ll cherish for sure,” said Mattson. “I just need to go in show them what I can do. It’s pretty cool having both Kyle and I go together.”

READ MORE: Experience an essential element for Kelowna Rockets defenceman

READ MORE: Rockets prepare for biggest rookie camp in years

As part of the Hurricanes’ roster, Topping and Mattson could potentially face-off against fellow Rockets player Nolan Foote and the Tampa Bay Lightning during the showcase.

All three Rockets will return to Kelowna for camp ahead of the Rockets home-opener against Spokane on Sept. 21.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.