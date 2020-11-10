Pair of Rockets named to World Junior training camp

Pavel Novak and Michael Krutil will suit up with the Czech Republic

A pair of Kelowna Rockets have been named to the Czech Republic’s 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship training camp roster.

Forward Pavel Novak and defenceman Michael Krutil will be on the ice when the Czech camp opens Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Most recently, the pair was selected in the 2020 NHL Draft. Novak was taken 146th overall by the Minnesota Wild, while Krutil was taken 110th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Novak was electric in his first season as a Rocket, being named the Rockets Rookie of the Year. He led all Rockets in points with 58 (25G, 33A) in 55 games played. He also led the team in goals and game-winning goals with five, his eight power-play goals also tied Nolan Foote for the team lead. Novak finished fourth in CHL rookie scoring, eight points back of Kingston’s Shane Wright.

With the start of the Western Hockey League season delayed, Novak has been playing for HC Stadion Litomerice (Czech2). He has appeared in five games for Stadion, posting four points (1G, 3A) and two penalty minutes.

Novak made his first appearance with the Czech senior men’s team at the Karjala Cup over the weekend.

Krutil has yet to play a game with the Rockets. He was picked 24th overall by the Rockets in the first round of the 2020 CHL Import Draft.

The 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship begins on Christmas Day with three games before the Czech Republic opens its tournament schedule on Dec. 26 against Sweden at 11 a.m PT.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

