Penticton Vees to hold Teddy Bear Toss

The Penticton Vees will hold their annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Friday, Dec. 6 when they host the West Kelowna Warriors at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Fans are asked to bring stuffed animals as well as toques, mittens, pajamas and diapers to throw onto the ice after the Vees’ first goal of the game.
The donations will be collected and distributed by the local Salvation Army Foundation.
The Vees ask that each of the donations be wrapped in plastic before hitting the ice and collected. The opening faceoff is set for 7 p.m. at the SOEC.
To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.