Penticton youth basketball teams shine on provincial stage in Kelowna

Local U13, U16, U17 teams will be in Langley this month for a provincial tournament

Penticton’s Lake City Basketball U16 team. Back row from left to right- Hayden Scanlon, Chasen Hall, Brix Corday, Carter O’Neil, Caleb Dykstra, Troy Isaacs. Front row from left to right- Chris Terris (coach), Peter Kunka, Dezi Ducheck, Jack Campbell, Jaiveer Dhillon, Saxon Connor-Garrity, Tyler Peters (coach). Missing Eli Dewar. (Photo- Lake City Basketball)

A pair of Penticton-based basketball teams rose to the occasion yet again last week, capturing division titles at the annual FYBA Kelownafornia Classic.

Against some of the province’s stiffest competition, Lake City Basketball’s U13 and U16 boys squads finished the tournament atop of their respective divisions on May 29.

For the second time in three weeks, the Penticton-based program brought home some hardware. In Coquitlam, from May 14 to 15, the aforementioned U13 boys cruised to a division title at a spring showcase tournament.

“We had contributions across the board all weekend,” said coach Chris Terris, who later added that select Lake City teams are good enough to compete against anyone in B.C.

After the most recent tournament in Kelowna, the U13 is now a stellar 11-2 on the season, while the U16 squad is 10-4.

A victory against Vancouver-based squad “Cobra Red” was among the headliners for the Penticton U16s in Kelowna, with Troy Isaacs, Carter O’Neil, Peter Kunka and Dezi Ducheck leading the way offensively.

The U13s, meanwhile, were undefeated in four games, beating out teams from across the Lower Mainland and even Calgary, Alta. to capture the division title.

“When we play tough, team defence and get out in transition, we are a difficult team to play against,” coach Russ Reid said.

Penticton U12 and U17 were also in attendance, each finishing the tournament with a 2-2 record.

Local U13, U16, and U17 teams will be back in action from June 17 to 19 when they hit the courts in Langely for the Basketball BC Club Championships.

The squads will play at the Langley Events Centre and even attend a Fraser Valley Bandits game at the venue, a professional team that competes in the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

