UBC Okanagan’s Amaya Perry (#19), who won the U Sports Rookie of the Year in early March, wins the UBCO Heat Athletics Award for Female Rookie of the Year. (UBC Okanagan Heat athletics)

Perry and Stanley awarded top UBC Okanagan rookies

The volleyball star and soccer star won the prize over Heat’s virtual awards banquet

Two Heat players coming off great first years with UBC Okanagan were awarded top honours on Friday.

Amaya Perry, a Heat volleyball sensation and Pierson Stanley, a rising star for the Heat’s soccer club, were awarded Rookies of the Year at the UBC Okanagan’s 29th Annual Awards Banquet, held online in light of social distancing.

Perry was awarded the U Sports national Rookie of the Year at the beginning of March and was also named a finalist for the Heat’s Athlete of the Year Award set to be announced over the weekend.

“I’m so grateful to receive this award,” Perry said in a video response on the Heat website.

“I want to thank my amazing teammates and coaches for all of their support this season. I can’t wait for next year.”

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan names Heat Athletic Awards finalists

Stanley was named to the Canada West All-Rookie Team earlier in March after a great first season for the Heat striker. Leading the team in assists and starting eight games, Stanley’s biggest moment from the year came with the game-winning goal against MacEwan at the start of the season.

“Very honoured to receive this award,” Stanley said.

The two Heat rookies were named the top athletes in one of the best rookie classes since the award’s inception in 2015.

Both players were praised by their coaches as hard working student athletes that have bright and exciting athletic futures ahead with the UBC Okanagan programs.

