PHOTOS: 2019 Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships in Chilliwack

Twenty-eight women’s and men’s teams from across Canada are currently in Chilliwack for the 2019 Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships at the newly opened Chilliwack Curling Club.

The event kicked off on Friday and goes until March 28.

Black Press was there on Sunday to photograph both the B.C. men’s and women’s teams, who played against Team Yukon and Team Alberta, respectively. The men’s team is from Nanaimo/Kerry Park Curling Clubs, and the women’s team from Penticton/Kelowna Curling Clubs.

The event is free for spectators, with live entertainment nightly. The final draws are on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. (men’s) and 3:30 p.m. (women’s).

See curling.ca/2019seniors/ for a full draw and more info.

READ MORE: Top Canadian curlers clash at 2019 Everest senior men’s and women’s championships

Steve Waatainen of Team B.C. goes up against Team Yukon during the 2019 Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Sunday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Skip Wes Craig of Team B.C. shouts to his teammates during a draw against Team Yukon at the 2019 Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Sunday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Skip Wes Craig of Team B.C. watches as teammates Keith Clarke and Craig Burton sweep during a draw against Team Yukon at the 2019 Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Sunday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Keith Clarke and Craig Burton of Team B.C. sweep during a draw against Team Yukon at the 2019 Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Sunday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Steve Waatainen (left) and Skip Wes Craig of Team B.C. discuss their next move during a draw against Team Yukon at the 2019 Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Sunday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Steve Waatainen of Team B.C. goes up against Team Yukon during the 2019 Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Sunday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Keith Clarke of Team B.C. sweeps during a match against Team Yukon at the 2019 Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Sunday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Steve Waatainen of Team B.C. sweeps during a match against Team Yukon at the 2019 Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Sunday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Keith Clarke looks up as Steve Waatainen sweeps during a draw against Team Yukon at the 2019 Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Sunday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Deirdre Riley and Cindy Curtain of Team B.C. sweep in a draw against Team Alberta during the 2019 Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Sunday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Skip Marilou Richter of Team B.C. (left) shares a laugh with Dawn Everest in a draw against Alberta during the 2019 Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Sunday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Cindy Curtain of Team B.C. throws a stone in a draw against Team Alberta during the 2019 Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Sunday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Deirdre Riley of Team B.C. throws a stone in a draw against Team Alberta during the 2019 Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Sunday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Deirdre Riley of Team B.C. and Diana McNallie of Team Alberta look down the sheet during the 2019 Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Sunday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Skip Marilou Richter of Team B.C. communicates with her team in a draw against Team Alberta during the 2019 Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Sunday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Skip Marilou Richter of Team B.C. shouts to her teammates in a draw against Team Alberta during the 2019 Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Sunday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Deirdre Riley and Dawn Everest of Team B.C. sweep in a draw against Team Alberta during the 2019 Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Sunday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Skip Marilou Richter of Team B.C. communicates with her team in a draw against Team Alberta during the 2019 Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Sunday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Skip Marilou Richter of Team B.C. shouts to her teammates in a draw against Alberta during the 2019 Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Sunday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Quebec fans cheers for their team during the 2019 Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Sunday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

