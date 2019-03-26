PHOTOS: 2019 Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships in Chilliwack

Twenty-eight women’s and men’s teams from across Canada are currently in Chilliwack for the 2019 Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships at the newly opened Chilliwack Curling Club.

The event kicked off on Friday and goes until March 28.

Black Press was there on Sunday to photograph both the B.C. men’s and women’s teams, who played against Team Yukon and Team Alberta, respectively. The men’s team is from Nanaimo/Kerry Park Curling Clubs, and the women’s team from Penticton/Kelowna Curling Clubs.

The event is free for spectators, with live entertainment nightly. The final draws are on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. (men’s) and 3:30 p.m. (women’s).

See curling.ca/2019seniors/ for a full draw and more info.

