Karate athletes from all over B.C. and Saskatchewan were in Penticton

Karate kids got their kicks in at the annual Chito-Ryu Friendship Tournament in Penticton last weekend at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

Around 176 participants from all over B.C. and Saskatchewan came to be judged in their kata and compete against one another in kumite.

The master of this style of karate made a trip from Japan to be at the event. He performed a demonstration on Saturday and taught a clinic on Sunday.