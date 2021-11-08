PHOTOS: Okanagan senior girls volleyball stars featured at Vernon tourney

Seaton Sonics middle Novah Gardner (11, right) gets the ball past her counterpart with the Kalamalka Lakers, Aimee Skinner, during round-robin play at the 29th annual Fulton Maroons senior girls high school volleyball tournament Friday, Nov. 5. The Sonics won the eight-team event. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Lake Country’s George Elliot Coyotes defenders Klara Tvrdonova (left) and Avery Keating dig up a ball during round-robin play at the 29th annual Fulton Maroons senior girls high school volleyball tournament in Vernon Friday, Nov. 5. The Coyotes finished fourth out of eight, and Keating was named a tournament all-star. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Fulton Maroons setter Hailyn Willett distributes the ball to a teammate in round-robin play against the Valleyview Vikings of Kamloops during the Maroons’ 29th annual senior girls high school volleyball tournament Friday, Nov. 5. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) George Elliot Coyotes power hitter Morgan MacLean (10) hammers a ball past the block of Alex Petrasek (left) and Kara Gilfillen of Penticton’s Princess Margaret Mustangs during round-robin play at the 29th annual Fulton Maroons senior girls high school volleyball tournament Friday, Nov. 5, in Vernon. The Coyotes finished fourth in the eight-team event. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) The Seaton Sonics captured the 29th annual Fulton Maroons senior girls high school volleyball tournament Saturday, Nov. 6, sweeping the Valleyview Vikings of Kamloops in the championships. (Contributed) Seaton Sonics hitter Makenna Hamilton-Jackson (7) tries to get the ball past the block of Aimee Skinner (11) and Allee Demetrick of the Kalamalka Lakers during round-robin play at the 29th annual Fulton Maroons senior girls high school volleyball tournament Friday, Nov. 5. The Sonics won the eight-team event with Hamilton-Jackson being named tournament MVP. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Fulton Maroons power hitter and tournament all-star Chloe-Rose Scabar 6) gets the ball past the block of a Valleyview Vikings player from Kamloops during round-robin play at the Maroons’ 29th annual senior girls high school volleyball tournament Friday, Nov. 5. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Seaton Sonics reigned supreme at the 29th annual Fulton Maroons senior girls high school volleyball tournament.

The Sonics – ranked No. 4 in the B.C. AAA standings – defeated the unranked Valleyview Vikings of Kamloops 25-22, 25-9 in the championship game Saturday, Nov. 6.

Makenna Hamilton-Jackson of the Sonics was named tournament MVP while teammate Charlie Calvert was selected to the all-star team.

Seaton advanced to the final with a 25-23, 25-22 nail-biter win over the sixth-ranked AAA George Elliot Coyotes of Lake Country. Valleyview knocked off the unranked AA hosts Fulton 25-21, 17-25, 15-6 in the other semifinal.

Fulton finished third with a 27-25, 25-23 decision over George Elliot in the consolation final.

Chloe-Rose Scabar of the Maroons, Avery Keating of the Coyotes and Kristin Francks of Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lakers were named to the tournament all-star team.

Kamloops schools South Kamloops Titans and Sa-Hali Sabres tied for fifth in the eight-team event while the Lakers, who are ranked No. 6 in the AA provincial rankings, and Penticton’s Princess Margaret Mustangs, tied for seventh.

The Lakers host the North Zone championships Tuesday, Nov. 9. Joining Kal will be Fulton, Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Hawks and the Revelstoke Avalanche. Three berths to the Okanagan Valley championships, hosted by the West (Kamloops) Zone, will be up for grabs.

Game times are 4 p.m., 5:10 p.m. and 6:20 p.m.

Lumby’s Charles Bloom Timberwolves are ranked No. 7 in the B.C. A Division senior girls volleyball rankings, and the Vernon Panthers are ranked ninth in the AAA standings.

• The Fulton junior girls volleyball team finished their league play Thursday, Nov. 4, at Seaton.

The team played one of their best matches of the year defeating VSS 2-1. They were down 23-17 and went on a 9-1 run to win the first set 26-24. In the final set they were down 14-13 and won the next three points to win 16-14.

Kyelah Trottier had eight kills and seven service aces, Simran Janda had three aces.

The team then played top-ranked Seaton and lost 2-1. They won the first set in a tremendous effort, their best set of the season, with Jesse Jagt leading the way with five kills and captain Mollie English had seven service aces. Jhamala Royang added four aces.

In the final match against Charles Bloom of Lumby the team lost 2-1. They just ran out of gas – playing nine hard-fought sets with no rest.

Hannah Robertson had seven service aces.

Coaches Neilson and Lau were proud of the girls efforts and compete level.

The team awaits their ranking towards playoffs at Seaton on Wednesday, Nov. 10. The top two teams will go on to the Okanagan championship.









High school sportsOkanaganVolleyball