PHOTOS: PGA of BC Championship underway at the Revelstoke Golf Club

Dean Jackson driving on Hole 1 at the 2023 PGA of BC Championship presented by Axis Insurance on Aug. 14. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)Dean Jackson driving on Hole 1 at the 2023 PGA of BC Championship presented by Axis Insurance on Aug. 14. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Brian Schaal of the Copper Point Golf Club putting on Hole 1. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)Brian Schaal of the Copper Point Golf Club putting on Hole 1. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Lindsay Bernakevitch of the Victoria Golf Club putting on Hole 1. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)Lindsay Bernakevitch of the Victoria Golf Club putting on Hole 1. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
The 2023 PGA of BC Championship is underway at the Revelstoke Golf Club.

The tournament got underway early this morning (Aug. 14), and as of noon, about half of the professionals competing in the tournament have started their round. 99 of the best golfers in B.C. are at the course today competing for a purse of $40,000.

The course is in pristine condition underneath the sunshine, with dry conditions, a forecasted high of 34C today and next to no wind.

Dean Jackson, General Manager of the Revelstoke Golf Club, began his round at 10:50 a.m. this morning, kicking his tournament off with a chip-in eagle on Hole 1.

Revelstoke Golf Club Head Professional Charles Beneteau starts his round later today at 12:40 p.m.

The tournament is a 36-hole stroke play event and runs today and tomorrow.

Live scores are available at www.golfgenius.com.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Golf Club set to host B.C.’s best golfers in provincial championship

