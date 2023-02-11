PHOTOS: Salmon Arm Ice Breakers host B.C. Interior speed skating qualifiers

Child/ Pre-youth division speed skaters Mykenzie Acton from Kelowna, Callum Fleming from Salmon Arm, Harrison Wiebe from Kelowna, Kara Fortin from Williams Lake and Taylor Hughes from Kelowna line up to race at the Salmon Arm Interior FUNale competition, Feb. 11, 2023. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer) Salmon Arm speed skater Fletcher Price finishes out his lap in a 200 metre heat at the Salmon Arm Interior FUNale competition, Saturday Feb. 11, 2023. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer) Salmon Arm speed skater Jenny Fremlin competes against Williams Lake’s Preston Sigsworth, Salmon Arm’s Jourdyne Mason and Kelowna’s Caroline Guinard at the Salmon Arm Interior FUNale, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer) Salmon Arm speed skaters Wilbur Folkman and Orin Belcher battle it out for the win in the 200 metre heat at the Salmon Arm Interior FUNale Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer) Salmon Arm speed skater Orin Belcher races ahead of Salmon Arm’s Fletcher Price and Wilbur Folkman and Williams Lake skaters Nora and Dean Serson at the Salmon Arm Interior FUNale, Saturday Feb. 11, 2023. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer)

The Salmon Arm Ice Breakers speed skating club played hosted to BC Interior qualifying competition on Saturday, Feb. 11.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 60 speed skaters from B.C.’s Interior gathered in Salmon Arm with hopes of qualifying for the BC Short Track Championships. Skaters of all levels compete to claim the top spots in their respective categories.

The championships will be held on March 12 and 13 in Richmond. Eligible skaters then qualify for the Canadian Youth Short Track Championships West.

The Ice Breakers sent skaters to the BC Cup Short Track in December 2022 and saw Jacob Paradela place No. 1 overall in the pre-youth mixed-gender division at that competition.

Paradela, joined by his brother Owen, mother and the Ice Breakers’ head coach Jennifer Gibson, went on to snag more wins in further competitions this year.

Salmon ArmSportsWinter