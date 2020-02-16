PHOTOS: Top 10 memories of the 2010 Olympics

Black Press Media’s Jenna Hauck, shares some of her most memorable images of 2010 Winter Games

Sidney Crosby of Team Canada celebrates his game-winning goal in overtime during the men’s gold-medal hockey game against Team USA at the 2010 Winter Games on Feb. 28, 2010. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press file)

As people throughout B.C. commemorate the 10th anniversary of the 2010 Olympics, the celebration has hit close to home for one journalist in Chilliwack.

Ten years ago, Chilliwack Progress photojournalist Jenna Hauck was one of two photographers with Black Press Media who covered the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Recent talk of the anniversary has brought back fond memories and as a result, Hauck is sharing her top 10 photos from the games, including Sidney Crosby celebrating his gold-winning goal in men’s hockey against the U.S., an image of snowboarder Johnny Lyall jumping through the Olympic rings during the Opening Ceremonies, and a super fan who turned a hockey lamp into very Canadian piece of head-wear.

One image that still brings a smile to her face is that of West Vancouver-born Dale Begg-Smith (who was representing Australia at the games) appearing clearly displeased with his second-place win. He was standing beside Canada’s Alexandre Bilodeau on the podium following the men’s moguls freestyle skiing event. Not only had Bilodeau placed first in the event, but it was also a huge win for the country as it was Canada’s first gold medal of the 2010 games.

Another of Hauck’s Olympic images garnered national attention when it won second place in the Olympic feature category of the News Photographers Association of Canada’s Pictures of the Year awards in 2011. In the image, American cross-country skier Torin Koos, appears to be headless while resting after completing the final lap in his race.

READ MORE: June 2, 2011 • Progress photographer brings home silver for Olympic photo

RELATED: Jan. 15, 2014 • Photo show shines like Olympic gold

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Olympics



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Canada’s François Hamelin makes contact with Apolo Ohno of Washington State in the men’s 1,000m short track event at Pacific Coliseum during the 2010 Winter Games on Feb. 20, 2010. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press file)

Fans cheer for Team Canada in the men’s gold-medal hockey game against the U.S. during the 2010 Winter Games on Feb. 28, 2010. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press file)

Jesse Paine from Whistler watches the four-man bobsleigh at the Whistler Sliding Centre during the 2010 Winter Games on Feb. 27, 2010. He made his headgear from a hockey lamp that used to be in his bedroom as a child. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press file)

Canada’s Kyle Nissen competes in the men’s aerials at the freestyle skiing event at Cypress Mountain during the 2010 Winter Games on Feb. 25, 2010. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press file)

Vancouver snowboarder Johnny Lyall flies through the Olympic rings to kick off the Opening Ceremonies for the 2010 Winter Games at BC Place on Feb. 12, 2010. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press file)

Torin Koos of Washington State hangs his head after finishing the last lap of the men’s team sprint free event at the cross-country course in Whistler during the 2010 Winter Games on Feb. 22, 2010. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press file)

Dale Begg-Smith (left), who was born in West Vancouver but was representing Australia, stands expressionless on the podium after placing second in the men’s moguls event behind Canada’s Alexandre Bilodeau on Cypress Mountain during the 2010 Winter Games on Feb. 14, 2010. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press file)

Canada’s Cori Bartel (left) and Susan O’Connor sweep during a game against Great Britain at the Vancouver Olympic Centre in the 2010 Winter Games on Feb. 23, 2010. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press file)