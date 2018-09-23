PHOTOS: Vernon Minor Football full of family fun

Three games against Kelowna Junior Sun Sunday, Sept. 23

Family football fun: that’s what Vernon and District Minor Football shot for Sunday afternoon as they hosted their annual Fun Day.

Held at the Greater Vernon Athletic Park, three games of varying age ranges took their turns on the turf as Kelowna and Vernon went head-to-head in minor football action.

The Vernon Magnums atom team kicked things off at 10 a.m., followed by the Vernon Magnum Yellowjackets pee wee team and Magnum Marauders junior bantam at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. respectively. All three teams faced Kelowna opposition.

Related: Vernon Minor Football throws Family Fun Day

Beyond the endzones, kids could get their faces painted while the consession was open and adults supported the cause by purchasing 50/50 tickets and tested their arms in the football toss.

Vernon Minor Football is still taking registration until Sept. 30. Registration information is available on the association’s website.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Tiger Woods caps off amazing comeback with 80th PGA Tour win
Next story
Whitecaps see playoff dreams fade after 2-1 loss to FC Dallas

Just Posted

Kelowna mayoral candidate’s sign set aflame

Bobby Kennedy’s sign was set on fire on Saturday morning

PHOTOS: Vernon Minor Football full of family fun

Three games against Kelowna Junior Sun Sunday, Sept. 23

TEDxKelowna looks to inspire Kelowna

The event will showcase ideas that transcend sectors and generations

Long awaited second power line in West Kelowna postponed

The power line was set to be completed in 2020 and will now be installed in 2025

Cops for Kids cyclists return home

After cycling 1,000 kilometres they have completed their 10 day journey

Meet the Chef: Kai Koroll, executive chef at Block One restaurant

Koroll honours the terroir of the Okanagan in every dish he serves

Whitecaps see playoff dreams fade after 2-1 loss to FC Dallas

Goal in 87th minute seals Vancouver’s fate

Tiger Woods caps off amazing comeback with 80th PGA Tour win

First win since 2013 for 42-year-old

B.C. students send books to displaced students of Hornby Island school fire

Maple Ridge elementary school teacher says students learned about acts of kindness

Trans Canada now open west of Chase, ‘heavy delays’

Few details available about crash that closed Trans Canada Highway west of Chase Sunday, Sept. 23

Oliver to get new sheriff from graduating class

Oliver will be one of a number of B.C. communities to get a member of the recent graduating class

Trump drains oxygen from Trudeau foreign policy with PM, Freeland bound for UN

A lot has changed since the Liberals came to power in Canada in 2015

B.C. man fined $15,000, barred from trading securities for fraud

Larry Keith Davis used money from an investor to pay personal bills

Emergency crews investigate small sulphuric acid spill in Kootenays

IRM states a small volume of less than one cup and three dime-sized drips were leaked from carrier

Most Read