Pickleballers converge on Kelowna this weekend

Need something to do this weekend that’s sure to be a racket? The Regency Kelowna (Pickleball) Open Tournament is taking place all weekend long.

Over 300 people have signed up for a weekend of competitive pickleball for all ages. Despite being in tournament form, it still gives new players an opportunity to develop their skills.

The tournament features four different age brackets and a number of singles and doubles events. The age brackets are junior (10 and under), 11-16, 17-59, and 60+.

On Friday, July 15, the men’s singles and women’s doubles events will be taking place while on Saturday, it will be the juniors, the men’s doubles, and the women’s singles. Sunday will conclude with the mixed doubles tournament.

The tournaments are taking place at Parkinson Recreation Centre (1800 Parkinson Way) on the outdoor courts. Games will start at 8 a.m. each day.

