Kyle Topping of the Kelowna Rockets skates against the Portland Winterhawks in March at Prospera Place. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)

Pieces of Rockets core returning ahead of final pre-season games

Kelowna gets three key players back before Friday’s matchup in Kamloops

The Kelowna Rockets will get some of their core players back in their final games of the pre-season.

Leif Mattson, Kyle Topping and Jake Lee return from their stints at NHL prospects showcases ahead of the Rockets double-header with the Kamloops Blazers this weekend.

Mattson and Topping attended the Carolina Hurricanes prospect camp last week while Lee, who was acquired by the Rockets at the WHL bantam draft in May, skated with the San Jose Sharks’ showcase.

The three players will likely slide into the Rockets’ lineup for their final pre-season games this weekend, as the three are core depth pieces for Kelowna for the upcoming Memorial Cup season that kicks-off Sept. 21.

Meanwhile, Kelowna’s Nolan Foote, Kaedan Korczak and Sean Comrie have advanced to their respective NHL teams’ camps. The missing players are expected to return a few weeks after the WHL season has started.

Kelowna’s final pre-season game is Sept. 14 at Prospera Place.

