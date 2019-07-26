Playoff bound, Okanagan FC putting it all on the line

The time is now for the Okanagan Football Club.

After a rollercoaster inaugural season, they’ve booked a trip to the Pacific Coast Soccer League playoffs. OKFC secured the final playoff spot after a rival team lost their final game giving the Kelowna-based soccer team just enough points to make the cut.

Regardless of the how or the why, the end result was always the goal for coach Andrew Stevenson.

“I’ve said since the start, we’re in this league to try and win the trophy,” Stevenson said.

The playoffs will be an uphill battle for the club. OKFC will play the top-seeded squad from the season and the team’s roster has been battling injuries all season. Multiple players enter Saturday’s do-or-die game nursing bumps, bruises and beyond.

But that’s soccer.

“No matter how we are (physically) when we approach the game, the team understands what we need to do,” said Stevenson.

“Our hard work, discipline and faith in our teammates will be enough to get the job done.”

Okanagan FC went 1-5 against the three other playoff teams during the season. The lone win was against Victoria just under two weeks ago: the same team they’ll play on Saturday. They’ll need a win if they hope to advance to the championship finals on Sunday; no relying on other teams to lose this time.

“It’s a one-off game at the end of the day,” said Stevenson.

