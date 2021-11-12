Abbotsford Canucks equipment manager Ramandeep ‘Chico’ Dhanjal (right) is the special guest on episode five of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Abbotsford Canucks equipment manager Ramandeep ‘Chico’ Dhanjal (right) is the special guest on episode five of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

PODCAST: Abbotsford Canucks equipment manager Ramandeep ‘Chico’ Dhanjal shares his hockey journey

Episode five of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast showcases Canucks equipment manager Chico Dhanjal

The unique hockey journey of Abbotsford Canucks equipment manager Ramandeep ‘Chico’ Dhanjal is showcased on episode five of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast.

Dhanjal discusses how he first got involved in hockey, his time with the Humboldt Broncos and the Prince George Cougars, what sorts of tasks an equipment manager does and how he is enjoying his new home in Abbotsford.

Co-hosts Tim Dickert and Ben Lypka also preview the Abbotsford Canucks pair of home games against the San Jose Barracuda on Friday (Nov. 12) and Sunday (Nov. 14). Friday is set to be a special night, as Diwali Night will be celebrated inside the Abbotsford Centre.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks hosting Diwali Night

The podcast can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotfiy, Stitcher and Podbean

The Abbotsford Farm Podcast is on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram under the handle @abbyfarmpod.

abbotsfordCanuckshockeyvancouver canucks

Previous story
Rantanen has 3 points, MacKinnon-less Avs rout Vancouver Canucks 7-1

Just Posted

The Kelowna RCMP’s Insp. Adam MacIntosh takes questions from media on Nov. 12, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Charges, fines possible for protesters who hijacked Kelowna Remembrance Day ceremony: RCMP

Located at the Winfield Recreation Complex, Lake Country’s Multi-generational Activity Centre (MAC) facility was unveiled to the public on Nov. 12. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
New Lake Country multi-generational facility revealed

Rail Trail access at Dilworth Drive in Kelowna. (Google Maps)
Fundraiser launched for Kelowna teen attacked, robbed on Rail Trail

Across the lake, West Kelowna hosted its own Remembrance Day ceremony at Royal LePage Place on Nov. 11. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Kelowna RCMP investigating anti-vaxx disruption at Remembrance Day ceremony