Winnipeg Jets’ Brenden Dillon (5) checks Vegas Golden Knights’ Jake Leschyshyn (15) into the boards during the first period of an NHL game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

PODCAST: Bob Marjanovich with Brenden Dillon

MOJ on Sports: Surrey native was an undrafted NHL player

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, Bob Marjanovich chats with NHL defenseman Brenden Dillon, who has spent over a decade in the national hockey league.

The Surrey native wasn’t drafted by any NHL team, nor drafted in the Western Hockey Leagues’ Bantam draft.

Dillon currently plays for the Winnipeg Jets and has previously played in the NHL for the Dallas Stars, San Jose Sharks and Washington Capitals.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Kirk McLeanCanucks goaltending legend Kirk McLean

LISTEN” Bryan BurnhamB.C. Lions Receiver

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBritish ColumbiaNHLPodcastsPro sports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘There’s no more excuses’: Playoffs a must for Vancouver Canucks this season

Just Posted

(Black Press File photo)
One dead in downtown Kelowna altercation

The Lake Country Art Gallery and Coffee House (Photo/Brittany Webster)
Lake Country Art Gallery making adaptive art possible with help from Canada Post

Numerous beer varies are produced in British Columbia. Do you know which country leads the world in beer consumption? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: A celebration of wine and beer

The North Okanagan Knights defeated the Kelowna Chiefs 2-1 in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (KIJHL image)
North Okanagan Knights score in final minute to slip past Kelowna Chiefs 2-1