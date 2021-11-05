James Cybulski was announced as the first-ever voice of the Abbotsford Canucks last month. The award winning broadcaster joined the Abbotsford Farm Podcast to talk about the job, his career and a number of other topics. (Photo: twitter.com/jamescybulski)

James Cybulski was announced as the first-ever voice of the Abbotsford Canucks last month. The award winning broadcaster joined the Abbotsford Farm Podcast to talk about the job, his career and a number of other topics. (Photo: twitter.com/jamescybulski)

PODCAST: James Cybulski visits the Abbotsford Farm Podcast

Episode four features the award winning broadcaster & recently named voice of the Abbotsford Canucks

He’s been an on-air personality at both TSN and Sportsnet, won Gemini awards for his reporting, is featured in EA Sports’s NHL series and is now the first-ever voice of the Abbotsford Canucks.

James Cybulski is the guest on episode four of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast, and he discusses how the opportunity came about, his career, working with EA Sports and a little bit of professional wrestling.

RELATED: Calling EA’s NHL video games ‘a total dream come true’ for Delta broadcaster Cybulski

Co-hosts Tim Dickert and Ben Lypka also discuss the Kyle Beach news from this week, review the Abbotsford Canucks games from this past weekend and look ahead to the Canucks games against the Stockton Heat on Friday (Nov. 5) and Saturday (Nov. 6).

The podcast can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotfiy, Stitcher and Podbean

The Abbotsford Farm Podcast is on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram under the handle @abbyfarmpod.

RELATED: PODCAST: First proposal at an Abbotsford Canucks game and Ontario Reign’s Josh Schaefer

abbotsfordCanuckshockeyPodcast

Previous story
MLS appoints investigators to review Whitecaps’ handling of sexual misconduct allegations
Next story
Masoli throws TD pass as Tiger-Cats down B.C. Lions 26-18 to clinch CFL playoff berth

Just Posted

95-year-old Rev. Dick Fletcher, a WWII veteran with the Royal Canadian Navy, lays down a wreath at the cross of the Unknown Soldier during the Field of Crosses Remembrance Day tribute’s opening ceremony at Kelowna’s City Park on Nov. 2. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Remembrance Day hours announced for City of Kelowna

The B.C. government has taken a first step in preserving old-growth and at-risk timber from being harvested due to environmental impact concerns. (File photo)
Peachland activist welcomes old-growth logging deferral

One man is thought to be behind several robberies in the Okanagan over the past month. (RCMP handout)
Gun-wielding man robs 5 Okanagan businesses within a month

A fundraiser has been set up for Tyler Galloway and his family. (Contributed/GoFundMe)
$11K raised for man severely injured in Coquihalla crash near Merritt