PODCAST: Richmond’s Troy Stecher, former Canuck

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich talks with Troy Stecher, the Richmond, British Columbia, native. The defenseman played for the Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes. In a recent trade, the Calgary Flames acquired Stecher from Arizona.

Stecher played junior hockey for the Penticton Vees in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) and was named the league’s top defenseman in the 2012-2013 season. He then attended the University of North Dakota, where he played for the school’s hockey team for three seasons and helped them win a National Championship in 2016.

‘I was the only non-drafted player in my freshman class, so I knew going into play I was going to have to outperform players that were, in a way ranked higher than I was at a different level during the same times of our career. So, if I knew I could outperform them, then I would be on the right path. I just kept that mentality and it worked out’, says Stecher.

In April 2016, Stecher signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Vancouver Canucks and made his NHL debut in October of the same year. He played three seasons with the Canucks, during which he established himself as a reliable defenseman with good puck-moving abilities.

Stecher talked about being injured and missing playing time.

‘I’ve embraced all the challenges that have come with it and there’s a saying that we talked about a couple of us guys, every once in a while, we’ll be like, there’s no good with no bad. You can never really enjoy the good times if you don’t have any bad times. I think everything does happen for a reason, as cliche as that sounds’.

Off the ice, Stecher is known for his involvement in charity work. He is also an advocate for mental health awareness and has spoken openly about his own struggles with anxiety.

