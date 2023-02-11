Bob Marjanovich podcasting from Phoenix, the site of Super Bowl 57. (Nik Kowalski photo)

PODCAST: The ‘Best of’ Super Bowl 57 interviews – ‘The Moj’

MOJ on Sports: Guests include Joe Montana, Shaun Alexander and Steve Mariucci

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich offers a ‘Best of’ interviews held during Super Bowl 57 week in Phoenix, Arizona.

In the first hour, Bob chats with legendary quarterback Joe Montana, FOX’s Curt Menefee, Shaun Alexander, Dean Blandino and Mike Pereira and former Hamilton Tiger Cat, Steve Mariucci from the NFL Network.

In the second hour Chris Sims of NBC and Pro Football Talk, Marjanovich chats with AJ Hawk, former NFL linebacker and Pat McAfee.

Also stopping by is Mitch Berger, Super Bowl Champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com.

LISTEN: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day four

LISTEN: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day three

LISTEN: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day two

LISTEN: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day one

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsNFLPodcastsPro sportsTrending Now

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Salmon Arm Ice Breakers host B.C. Interior speed skating qualifiers
Next story
Salmon Arm Silverbacks wallop West Kelowna Warriors

Just Posted

A two-vehicle crash has slowed traffic at Glenmore Road and Kane Road in Kelowna Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham - Capital News)
2 vehicles collide at Kelowna intersection

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks beat the West Kelowna Warriors 7-1 Friday, Feb. 11 at Shaw Centre. (Chris Fowler/ photo)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks wallop West Kelowna Warriors

Around 60 students from 12 Central Okanagan schools took part in the First Lego League Challenge on Saturday at UBCO. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Central Okanagan students take part in Lego challenge at UBCO

The Kelowna Rockets fell to the Prince George Cougars for the third time in four nights on Friday night at Prospera Place. (@theWHL/Twitter)
Prince George’s high-power offense too much to handle for the Kelowna Rockets