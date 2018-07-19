Vancouver Sports Photography Martina Mason played two years in the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) with Bellevue College.

Point guard to join Heat, via Quest U

Martina Mason, from Washington,

Taking the long route to UBC Okanagan, Martina Mason will transfer for her fourth year of eligibility to the Heat women’s basketball program in Kelowna.

Mason played at Quest University last season and prior to that, the 5-foot-5 point guard played two years in the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) with Bellevue College.

Mason was recruited to Bellevue College from Henry M. Jackson High in Mill Creek, Washington, and played for the fourth- place finishing team at the 4A state championship tournament in 2012, Jackson’s best result ever. At Bellevue, Mason played in over 50 games in the NWAC for the Bulldogs before starting all 18 games last season in the PACWEST for the Quest Kermodes.

Mason considers Seattle her hometown but has strong Canadian roots. Her mother was a figure skater for Team Canada in 1984 then left after the 1988 Olympics in Calgary and skated semi-professional until 1994, and relocated to Washington. Returning to Canada to play Mason has chosen to purse a degree in psychology at UBC Okanagan and is drawn to the school for its academics and athletics.

“It is one of the top academic schools in Canada,” Mason said of choosing UBCO, “And athletically provides a competitive and enjoyable environment, it gives a great balance of pushing me to be the best athlete and student that I can be.”

Last season for Quest, Mason finished fifth in the league in steals with three a contest while playing close to 30 minutes per game and averaging eight points.

Playing club basketball while in Washington with Emerald City Basketball Academy (2007-2012) and the Advantage Basketball (2012-2014) Mason is the final recruit for the Heat for the 2018 season, joining Vernon’s Mackenzie Horst, Emma Huff a CEGP transfer from Quebec, Gabby Kukura, from Regina, and Surrey’s Amanda Pearson.

