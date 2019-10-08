Police called due to rowdy fans at 66-0 B.C. junior football game

Visiting Langley Rams fans got a little out of hand at the Saturday night game in Chilliwack

Action off the field overshadowed a football game between the Valley Huskers and Langley Rams last weekend, as unruly fans brought police racing to the field.

Late in the fourth quarter on Saturday night, with the hometown Huskers trailing the unbeaten Rams 66-0, a Langley fan reportedly came down from the stands and parked behind the Husker bench at Exhibition Stadium.

Chilliwack’s team used to set up on the opposite side of the field, away from the fans, but they’re now on the seating side, separated only by a four-foot chain link fence – easy access for the Langley fan who’d reportedly had thoughts to express.

“Certainly there was a commotion on the sidelines behind us,” Huskers coach Bob Reist said. “Our focus as coaches was on the game at hand and trying to get our guys away from that ruckus, and trying to keep them focused.”

Already frustrated by the one-sided game, and the Rams’ continued efforts to throw deep and keep scoring, the Huskers were in no mood to endure the heckler.

Up in the stands, five or six more Langley fans were behaving just as badly, prompting visits from Huskers officials.

The fans were confrontational and wouldn’t leave, so police were called. The game ended early and the teams were ushered off the field.

“This was an isolated incident and we wanted to make sure we had enough security in case anything escalated,” said club vice president Jean Hincks, who is also a former publisher of the Progress. “We have never called the police to a game before and hopefully won’t ever have to in the future.”

President Brenda Currie said the Langley fans had brought their own “beverages” and she had a pile of empties to prove it.

She insisted the team’s new beer garden did not contribute to the problem, adding that bags will be checked at the gate at home games next season to make sure no outside alcohol is coming in.

Requests for comment have been made to the Rams and the RCMP.

Reist said the team has considered changing the bench layout and allowing the Huskers to use the other side of the field.

“Unfortunately, the league stepped in and dictated that if we’re going to be on the other side of the field, we have to share it,” Reist said. “I’m not aware of any other team that has to do that, and it seems crazy to me because it takes away any kind of home field advantage.

“We’re certainly not a fan of sharing a sideline with another team, because that’s been shown in the past to be a problem. So it looks like we stay where we are, and having the home fans behind us can be a good thing.”

