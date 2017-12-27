Porter backstops Rockets to 11th straight win at home

Kelowna survives Kamloops onslaught to win in shootout Wednesday in WHL action

James Porter makes one of his 46 saves against the Kamloops Blazers in WHL action Wednesday at Prospera Place. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Thanks almost entirely to the exploits of James Porter, the Kelowna Rockets’ home-ice winning streak remains in tact.

Porter, 17, stopped 46 shots in regulation and overtime, then four more in the shootout to lead the Rockets to a 2-1 victory over the Kamloops Blazers in WHL action Wednesday night in Kelowna.

The Rockets (21-11-1-3) pushed their home-ice winning streak to 11 games in front of a season-high crowd 6,238 fans at Prospera Place.

Kole Lind gave the Rockets a 1-0 lead at 1:14 of the second period.

It remained a one-goal game until late in the third when Joe Gatenby’s marker at 18:42 tied the score 1-1 and forced overtime.

After a scoreless five-minute session, Liam Kindree beat Dylan Ferguson for the lone goal of the shootout to send Kelowna to victory.

The Rockets were without Dillon Dube and Cal Foote, both of whom are with Team Canada at the world junior hockey championship in Buffalo.

The Rockets return to action Friday when they meet the Blazers for a rematch in Kamloops.

Kelowna will be back home Saturday to take on the Victoria Royals. Face off at Prospera Place is 7:05 p.m.

