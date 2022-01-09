Portland rallies past Kelowna Rockets

Portland’s Josh Zakreski (left) and Kelowna’s Dylan Wightman battle for the puck during the Winterhawks’ 3-1 WHL win over the hometown Rockets Saturday, Jan. 8, at Prospera Place. (kelownarockets.com)

Home team scores 31 seconds into game, Winterhawks scored three straight for 3-1 win

It was a promising start for the hometown Kelowna Rockets Saturday, Jan. 8, at Prospera Place.

But it wasn’t a good finish.

The Portland Winterhawks scored three unanswered goals to post a 3-1 Western Hockey League win over the Rockets in front of 3,400 fans.

The Rockets got on the board just 31 seconds into the game on a goal from Jake Poole, his seventh of the year.

Portland tied things up eight minutes later on a marker from Cross Hanas (9).

James Stefan scored the other two Hawks goals, one in each of the second and third periods, his second (15) coming on the power play.

Kelowna was 0-for-3 with the man advantage. Portland went 1-for-5.

The Rockets outshot Portland 39-24.

Talyn Boyko made the start in goal for Kelowna, stopping 21 of 24 shots fired on him. Taylor Gauthier made his debut for Portland after being acquired from the Prince George Cougars, and stopped 38 of 39 shots.

Kelowna is set to be back in action on Friday when they host the Victoria Royals at 7:05 p.m. With capacity at Prospera place capped at 50 per cent, limited single-game tickets remain.

Fans can purchase their tickets online at selectyourtickets.com, at the Prospera Place box office or by phone at 250-762-5050. The box office is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and opens at 1 p.m. on Saturday home game days.

