The Kelowna Rockets fell to the Prince George Cougars for the third time in four nights on Friday night at Prospera Place. (@theWHL/Twitter)

Prince George’s high-power offense too much to handle for the Kelowna Rockets

The Rockets host the Saskatoon Blades on Saturday night

For the third time in four nights, the Kelowna Rockets have lost to the Prince George Cougars.

After falling in Prince George by the scores of 5-1 and 7-2 on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Cougars’ high-powered offense continued to be too much for the Rockets to handle as they lost 9-2 at Prospera Place on Friday night.

Less than eight minutes into the game, the Rockets found themselves down 3-0. Late in the first period, they got on the board when the Rockets’ current hot-hand Carson Golder found the back of the net for the 22nd time this season.

Three was the number of the game for Prince George as they scored a trio of markers in each period. Forward Cole Dubinsky scored three of the goals.

Late in the second period, Rockets forward Trae Johnson scored his first goal, since being acquired ahead of the WHL trade deadline a month ago. On the goal, defenceman Landon Cowper collected his first career WHL point in his first career game.

Seven Prince George players recorded multi-point games.

After three games in four days, these two teams started to show distaste for each other as there were three first-period fights.

Kelowna was outshot 45-23 in the contest.

Despite three straight losses, the Rockets are still holding on to the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The schedule doesn’t get easier for the Rockets as they welcome the Saskatoon Blades to town on Saturday night. They are third in the Eastern Conference with a record of 33-13-3-1.

Saturday’s puck drop at Prospera Place is at 7:05 p.m.

