Princeton Posse forward Josh Olson tries unsuccessfully to put a rebound past North Okanagan Knights goalie Sean Kanervisto during the Posse’s 4-1 KIJHL win Tuesday, Nov. 26, in Armstrong. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

Princeton Posse roundup North Okanagan Knights

Princeton visitors score big 4-1 KIJHL win in third-place showdown in Armstrong

Princeton Posse captain Noah Brusse delivered a pair of back-breaking goals Tuesday in Armstrong.

Brusse, a fourth-year defenceman from Whistler, scored the unassisted game-winner with five seconds left in the second period, then added a second unassisted insurance marker with his team holding on to a one-goal lead as the Posse downed the North Okanagan Knights 4-1 in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action before 229 fans at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

The win gives Princeton (10-10-1-2) a four-point cushion over the Knights (8-13-0-3) in the battle for third place in the league’s Bill Ohlhausen Division, and moved the Posse to within two points of second-place Summerland Steam (11-11-0-3). Princeton has a game in hand on North Okanagan and two in hand on the Steam.

Knights defenceman Lee Christensen opened the scoring at 3:55, but when Princeton forward Tyler Stinchcombe equalized after a North Okanagan turnover in their own end at 10:34, the Posse took over and dominated the next 30 minutes.

READ MORE: Wranglers rope win over North Okanagan Knights

READ MORE: North Okanagan Knights blank Bruins

Princeton outshot the Knights 31-10 through 40 minutes but only took the lead on Brusse’s first goal.

With North Okanagan pressuring Princeton goalie Jaysen MacLean for the equalizer, Brusse got the insurance marker at 13:35. Stinchcombe added his second, an empty-net shorthanded marker, at 19:55. The Knights outshot the Posse 10-4 in the final period.

MacLean finished with 19 saves while North Okanagan’s Sean Kanervisto made 32 saves in taking the loss.

In Kelowna, the Ohlhausen Division-leading Chiefs and the Sicamous Eagles played to a 2-2 tie. Kelowna (17-4-1-0) has a 10-point lead over the Steam.

The Posse have a doubleheader at home this weekend, entertaining the Kamloops Storm Friday and the Steam Saturday.

Princeton Posse forward Terrance Josephson bothers North Okanagan Knights goalie Sean Kanervisto in the crease during the Posse’s 4-1 KIJHL win Tuesday, Nov. 26, in Armstrong. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

