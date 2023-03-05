Princeton shut outs North Okanagan in game two of playoff series

Princeton flailed North Okanagan 4-0 in the second game of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s (KIJHL) second playoff series, at home Saturday, March 4.

The win gives the Posse a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven set which will send one team to the KIJHL semi-finals.

Brayden Bablitz, who scored the overtime winner in the Posse’s 3-2 victory the previous night, was good for two goals and an assist

It was also Peyton Trzaska’s first career KIJHL shutout.

Princeton controlled the play from the puck-drop, skating with discipline in the face of an aggressive North Okanagan squad.

Ethan O’Rourke, Tyson McCaig, Cash Anderson, Adam Zimmerman, Kevin-Thomas Walters, Adam Bourgeois and Carson Devine all recorded penalties for the Knights in 60 minutes, with Walters and Bourgeois each taking 10-minute time outs for misconduct.

The Posse’s only penalties, earned by Kassis Kler for tripping and Brennan Watterson for misconduct, occurred at the same time midway through the third.

Princeton outshot North Okanagan 47-27.

Sean Mitchell, Posse Game Star, contributed a goal and two assists. Dayton Nelson had two assists and Tyson Horiachka and Anmol Garcha each had one.

Kevin-Thomas Walters was Game Star for North Okanagan.

The Posse travels to Armstrong Monday, March 6 and Tuesday, March 7 for games three and four of the series.

