New Warriors’ captain Jake Harrison and the rest of the West Kelowna squad start their pre-season Aug. 21. Photo: Tami Quan Photography

Prospects look to crack squad in West Kelowna Warriors pre-season action

The Warriors start the pre-season Wednesday night against the Penticton Vees

In the first of six pre-season games, the West Kelowna Warriors host the Penticton Vees Wednesday night.

With the regular season just over two weeks away, the Warriors young prospects will get a chance to make an impression in hopes to crack a roster spot for the upcoming BCHL campaign.

Included in the Warriors prospects, are committed players and twins David and Drew Vieten. The Vietens will wear the West Kelowna jerseys for the first time and it will also be the first time the Warriors’ have had a set of twins on the ice in over 10 years.

Last season, the Warriors and Vees went for a 3-3 series split. West Kelowna will play Penticton six times again in the upcoming season.

The Warriors host Salmon Arm on Friday and return to Royal LePage Place to host Trail in the last of the pre-season battles on Aug. 31.

West Kelowna kicks the season off Sept. 6 against Vernon.

