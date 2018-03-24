Contributed Emily Epp won a provincial silver medal and set a club record at the UBC Aquatic Centre.

Provincial medals for KWIC swimmers

Emily Epp and Axana Merckx earn medals at BC Senior Winter Open Provincials.

The Kelowna-West Kelowna Integrated Club (KWIC) brought home three medals and a handful of top 10s from Swim BC Senior Open Provincials last weekend in Vancouver.

At the UBC Aquatic Centre, Erin Epp shaved off a second in her 50 breaststroke, taking the silver medal while also breaking the girls 13-14 club record previously held by Kierra Smith.

Axana Merckx dropped a second in her 50 back, swimming to a silver medal and a new Canadian National and trial time. She also broke club records in both the 50 back and 200IM. Axana added a bronze medal in the 100 back and a fifth place finish in the 200IM.

FULL RESULTS HERE

Molly Hill swam to ninth place finishes in 200 fly and 100 back and broke the club record in the girls 15-17 50 fly.

Andrea Kraetzer swam to a fourth place finish in 50 free.

Other swimmers posting best times were Matthew MacDonald and Jasper Stone.

Axana Merckx and Molly Hill will be travelling to Montreal April 3 for the Canadian Swimming Championships. The following weekend, KWIC will send 19 swimmers to Victoria for the Western Canadian Championships.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canucks sing the Blues as they fall to St. Louis 4-1

Just Posted

Crimes unresolved in the Central Okanagan

RCMP are searching for suspects in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country

54.40 revisits Kelowna

The rockers will highlight old songs with a new twist March 31

Repairs underway to West Kelowna road after flood damage

A portion of Lower Glenrosa Road will be closed until at least Monday says the city

Rally in Kelowna to protest pipeline

Forty people gather outside MP’s office to protest Trans Mountain pipeline project

Protect the Water rally today in Kelowna

The rally will be held at No. 102 – 1420 St Paul Street, Kelowna.

What’s happening

Find out which events are taking place in the Okanagan and Shuswap this weekend

Canucks sing the Blues as they fall to St. Louis 4-1

Berglund nets two, including the game-winner, to lift St. Louis over Vancouver

Calving season brings hope for Cariboo ranchers

Still a lot of work ahead to recover from the wildfires

Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond wins figure skating world title

The 22-year-old fwon the women’s singles crown with her Black Swan routine

B.C. pooches celebrate National Puppy Day

Check out some of the submissions from around B.C. for National Puppy Day 2018

Changing philosophies for seniors’ care

Aging baby boomers impacting continuum of care

Photos: Salmon Arm celebrates Paralympic champion Natalie Wilkie

Hometown hero welcomed home with parade, recognition ceremony at city hall

Alberta tells B.C. to stop opposing pipelines if it doesn’t like gas prices

John Horgan said he would like to see the federal government step in to deal with high gas prices.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Most Read