Provincial medals for KWIC swimmers

The Kelowna-West Kelowna Integrated Club (KWIC) brought home three medals and a handful of top 10s from Swim BC Senior Open Provincials last weekend in Vancouver.
At the UBC Aquatic Centre, Erin Epp shaved off a second in her 50 breaststroke, taking the silver medal while also breaking the girls 13-14 club record previously held by Kierra Smith.
Axana Merckx dropped a second in her 50 back, swimming to a silver medal and a new Canadian National and trial time. She also broke club records in both the 50 back and 200IM. Axana added a bronze medal in the 100 back and a fifth place finish in the 200IM.
Molly Hill swam to ninth place finishes in 200 fly and 100 back and broke the club record in the girls 15-17 50 fly.
Andrea Kraetzer swam to a fourth place finish in 50 free.
Other swimmers posting best times were Matthew MacDonald and Jasper Stone.
Axana Merckx and Molly Hill will be travelling to Montreal April 3 for the Canadian Swimming Championships. The following weekend, KWIC will send 19 swimmers to Victoria for the Western Canadian Championships.
