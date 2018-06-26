Provincial pentathlon medals for Kelowna duo

Isabella Dreger and Lily Stroda reach the podium at the B.C. Junior Development Championships

Isabella Dreger earned silver in the girls 13 age category in South Surrey. -Image: Contributed

Two Kelowna athletes returned home with some hardware from the B.C. Junior Development Pentathlon Championships in South Surrey.

Aberdeen Hall student Isabella Dreger, 13, won a silver medal in her division for the second year in a row. Isabella posted a personal best in the 80-metre hurdles by 1/100 of a second (12.65). She also earned a PB in high jump with a leap of 1.46m.

Lily Stroda, 10, won the gold medal in her pentathlon category, bettering last year’s silver medal effort.

Lily had personal best performances in the hurdles (11.22), shot put (5.72m), high jump (1.22m) and 600m (2:13.03).

Both athletes are coached by Kelowna’s Verena Stroda.

