This quiz challenges the knowledge of those who claim to be the biggest Rockets fans

The Kelowna Rockets have been a major part of the city for almost two decades, showcasing high-level hockey, future NHL stars and have created an unbreakable bond with the city and its fans.

Since COVID-19 has put a halt to the 2019-20 season, what better time to take a trip down memory lane?

How well do you know your Kelowna Rockets history? Take this quiz and find out.





READ MORE: QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

READ MORE: Rockets prospects named to BC Hockey’s All-Star teams

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

Follow me on Twitter