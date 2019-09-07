Ready, aim, fire: Top-ranked skeet shooters coming to Kelowna for championships

When it comes to skeet shooting, Bob Larue at the Central Okanagan Shotgun Sports Club (COSSC) is one of the best in Canada, in fact, he’s the only shooter with his name on the western championships trophy twice.

Those same Western Canadian Skeet Championships will be hosted by the COSSC next summer and Larue, president at the club, said its a good step forward for the young club.

“We’re the newest and least developed gun club in Western Canada and this is a big thing for our members and our notoriety,” said Larue.

As well as the westerns, the COSSC will host the provincial championships a month before for the first time. Usually, the provincials take place on Vancouver Island, and for the first time next year, Larue will welcome competitors to the Okanagan.

“I look forward to home-field advantage in both events,” said Larue.

The COSSC began in 2015 and over the past four years, the club has grown from its original ten members to now 52 shooters. The club is entirely funded by the members and Larue said that by hosting the provincials and the western championships, a little revenue will go a long way.

Close to 30 of the best shooters from B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan will test their sights next summer. Shooters will go through various and demanding target scenarios while using different gauged shots.

The provincials will run June 5 to 7 and the western championships will run July 17 to 19.

More info at cossclub.ca.

