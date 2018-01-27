Lane Zablocki and the Red Deer Rebels edged Cal Foote and the Kelowna Rockets Saturday in overtime in WHL action. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Rebels edge Rockets in O.T. to close Alberta trip

Kelowna goes 2-0-1-0 on three game eastern road trip

The Kelowna Rockets came up short Saturday in Red Deer but still earned five of a possible six points on their three-game tour of Alberta.

Kristian Reichel scored at 2:46 of overtime to lead the hometown Rebels to a 3-2 win over the Rockets Saturday at the Enmax Centrium.

Kelowna trailed 3-2 late in the third period before Kole Lind scored with just 33 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

Leif Mattson scored the Rockets’ other goal to open the scoring in the second period.

Rookie Cole Tisdale stopped 19 shots in the Kelowna net as the Rockets outshot the Rebels 43-22.

Kelowna was coming off back-to-back 4-3 overtime wins over Lethbridge on Wednesday and Medicine Hat on Friday.

GAME SUMMARY

The Rockets (31-14-3-1) next action is Tuesday night at home to the Medicine Hat Tigers. Game time at Prospera Place is 7:05 p.m.

