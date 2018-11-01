Record amount of scholarships awarded to WHL players

The Western Hockey League announced today that to date a total of 386 WHL graduate players have been awarded WHL Scholarships for the fall semester of the 2018-19 academic year.

The scholarships awarded represent the highest total for the fall academic session in WHL history, improving upon the mark of 364 set in the fall of 2017-18.

Administered by the WHL Office, WHL Scholarships are solely funded by the member clubs. This season, they will have contributed in excess of $2.6 million to graduates utilizing their scholarships.

“The WHL and our Clubs are delighted to see a record number of our graduate players utilizing their WHL Scholarships to further their education at Canadian Universities and post-secondary institutions throughout North America,” said WHL Commissioner Ron Robison.

“With the number of our graduates taking advantage of their WHL Scholarships increasing every year, it clearly demonstrates our WHL Club ownership are not only committed to providing our players with a world class hockey experience but also one of the most extensive educational programs in North America today.”