Registration is now open for the 8th annual motionball Kelowna Marathon of Sport event, set to take place on Sept. 21. (Submitted photo)

Registration open for motionball Kelowna

The 8th annual Special Olympics fundraiser will take place in Kelowna on Sept. 21

Okanagan residents of all athletic abilities are encouraged to secure their spot for the 8th annual motionball Marathon of Sport event, set to take place on Sept. 21 in Kelowna.

Participants in the all-day event team up with Special Olympics athletes from B.C. and together they play a variety of sports for fun, such as soccer, football, ultimate frisbee and basketball.

They also raise funds for the Special Olympics, helping individuals with intellectual disabilities realize their dreams.

READ MORE: Kelowna athletes take part in Motionball fundraiser

According to a release, motionball Kelowna will soon surpass $500,000 of total contributions to the Special Olympics movement.

“There really isn’t any other event where you get to participate right alongside those who are impacted by your support,” said event director Derek Fuhr.

“You get to see the difference you are making right up front by getting to know local Special Olympic athletes.”

This year Kelowna Toyota will be the presenting sponsor of the event and the fundraising goal is $150,000.

Those interested in registering a team in the event can email kelownateams@motionball.com.


